Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $0.79. Commercial Metals reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

