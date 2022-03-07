Compass Group (LON:CPG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($23.08) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.54) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,658.89 ($22.26).

LON CPG opened at GBX 1,522 ($20.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,395.50 ($18.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,823 ($24.46). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,697.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,580.35. The company has a market cap of £27.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.50), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($64,457.69).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

