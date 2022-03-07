Compass Group’s (CPG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($23.08) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,658.89 ($22.26).

LON CPG opened at GBX 1,522 ($20.42) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,697.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,580.35. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,395.50 ($18.72) and a one year high of GBX 1,823 ($24.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.50), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($64,457.69).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

