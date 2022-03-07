Compound (COMP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $60.51 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $100.69 or 0.00263625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $665.68 million and $60.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,611,075 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

