Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $9.10 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $139.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

