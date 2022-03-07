Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 181,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

