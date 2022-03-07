ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Shares of COP opened at $100.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.58. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $100.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

