Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Rating) fell 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.75 ($0.28). 306,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 225,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.54 million and a P/E ratio of 9.06.
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Company Profile (LON:CGNR)
