Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Rating) fell 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.75 ($0.28). 306,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 225,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.54 million and a P/E ratio of 9.06.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

