Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Up 47.4% in February

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the January 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.1 days.

CNSWF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,558.33.

CNSWF traded down $70.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,643.24. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 112.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,699.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,717.54. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,260.00 and a 1-year high of $1,919.99.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

