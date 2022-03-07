Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 367,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 794.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CTTAF opened at $65.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.23. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $158.67.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

