Cormark Raises Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$30.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Cormark from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.22.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of ALS stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 163,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.12. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$13.48 and a 52-week high of C$24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$998.52 million and a PE ratio of 20.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.