Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Corning by 1,397.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 755.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,584 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 27.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,478,000 after purchasing an additional 757,638 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,837,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 39.1% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,294,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,725,000 after purchasing an additional 645,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,295. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

