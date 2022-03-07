Corrado Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBRG. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $770,000. Amundi purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,019,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,981,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:DBRG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 266,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,861. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.88. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBRG. Raymond James dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.
DigitalBridge Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.
