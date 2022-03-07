Corrado Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJUL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 455.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.14. 897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,274. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $24.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.