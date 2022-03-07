Corrado Advisors LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EOCT traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.88.

