Corrado Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New makes up approximately 1.9% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PJUN. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PJUN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.19. 4,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,530. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

