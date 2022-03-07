Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 639 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL)

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF comprises 1.1% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 534,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 66,685 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 1,924.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AZAL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.78. 304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,591. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.