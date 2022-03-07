Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.11

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 170191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 40,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,241,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

