Coupa Software (COUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coupa Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $113.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $100.82 and a 52-week high of $307.86.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,850,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.90.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

