Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Covetrus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,633,000 after acquiring an additional 145,888 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Covetrus by 32.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 737,910 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 54.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after purchasing an additional 666,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Covetrus by 11.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,623,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 168,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVET. TheStreet lowered shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $35.59.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

