Cowen Cuts Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $330.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $345.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $361.53.

LIN opened at $281.43 on Thursday. Linde has a twelve month low of $241.88 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.17 and a 200-day moving average of $317.32. The stock has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

