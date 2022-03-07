Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Up 40.6% in February

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the January 31st total of 145,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Realities in the third quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Creative Realities in the second quarter worth $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Realities in the second quarter worth $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Creative Realities by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 103,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Creative Realities by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 36,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

NASDAQ:CREX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.87. 136,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,692. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31. Creative Realities has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.