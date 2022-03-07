Credit Suisse Group Cuts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $245.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.40.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $189.67 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after buying an additional 319,849 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

