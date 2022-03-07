Credit Suisse Group Cuts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $245.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
BURL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.40.
Burlington Stores stock opened at $189.67 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.02.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after buying an additional 319,849 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.