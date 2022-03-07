Credit Suisse Group Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $415.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $393.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $329.63.

NYSE SNOW opened at $209.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Snowflake by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scgf Iii Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $673,471,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

