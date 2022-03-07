Critical Contrast: GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) versus B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) and B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

0.0% of B&M European Value Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GN Store Nord A/S and B&M European Value Retail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 3 2 0 2.40 B&M European Value Retail 1 4 3 0 2.25

GN Store Nord A/S currently has a consensus price target of $510.00, suggesting a potential upside of 255.25%. B&M European Value Retail has a consensus price target of $31.84, suggesting a potential upside of 0.47%. Given GN Store Nord A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GN Store Nord A/S is more favorable than B&M European Value Retail.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and B&M European Value Retail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S $2.06 billion 3.21 $191.81 million $7.54 19.04 B&M European Value Retail $6.28 billion 1.26 $560.09 million N/A N/A

B&M European Value Retail has higher revenue and earnings than GN Store Nord A/S.

Volatility & Risk

GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and B&M European Value Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S 12.98% 37.74% 12.15% B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

GN Store Nord A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. B&M European Value Retail pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. GN Store Nord A/S pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

B&M European Value Retail beats GN Store Nord A/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GN Store Nord A/S (Get Rating)

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

About B&M European Value Retail (Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products. B&M European Value Retail was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.