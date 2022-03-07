CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Short Interest Update

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,700 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the January 31st total of 373,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $15.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $789.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.24.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,910,000 after buying an additional 46,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,570,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

