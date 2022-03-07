Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,730 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 45.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $68.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average of $63.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

