Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.09.

Shares of ANSS opened at $311.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.