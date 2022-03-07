Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB stock opened at $247.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.42. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.85 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. Mizuho cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.06.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

