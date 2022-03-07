Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Kellogg by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 112,862.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE K opened at $64.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $57.69 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

