Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,808,000 after acquiring an additional 228,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 357,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $143.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average is $120.05.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.45.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

