Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,983 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $543.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $656.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $467.22 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

