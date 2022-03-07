CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,794 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTO shares. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $66.34 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.