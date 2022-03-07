Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $210.98 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.83.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.79.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

