Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 53,061 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,126,000 after acquiring an additional 117,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 26.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 68,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 32,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

NYSE:OEC opened at $15.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 3.60%.

OEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, Director Dan F. Smith acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.