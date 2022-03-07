CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $18.15 on Thursday. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 1.66.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 58.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 247,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 91,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 26.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 57,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter worth $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

