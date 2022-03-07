Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.63

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 341509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Daikin Industries,Ltd. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.