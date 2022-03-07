Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives $94.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Daimler from €95.00 ($103.26) to €100.00 ($108.70) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Daimler to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

DDAIF stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 127,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average of $86.90. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $60.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

