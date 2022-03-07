Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the January 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 460,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Daseke by 187.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Daseke by 452.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Daseke stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,063. The firm has a market cap of $738.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.92. Daseke has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.65 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daseke will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Daseke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

