David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $16,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crexendo alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $16,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $17,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $16,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $15,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $16,360.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $18,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $19,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $9,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $9,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $10,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $4.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.43. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Crexendo by 86.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.