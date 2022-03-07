Decentral Games (DG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.33 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $133.91 million and $3.33 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00043272 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.68 or 0.06675843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,778.59 or 0.99888750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047995 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 415,108,711 coins and its circulating supply is 414,656,107 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

