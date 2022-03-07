DeHive Price Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000683 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeHive has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $217,483.98 and approximately $112,789.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.96 or 0.06522762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,622.47 or 0.99839860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00046161 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

