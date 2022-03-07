Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) will announce ($1.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.69) and the highest is ($0.91). Delta Air Lines posted earnings per share of ($3.55) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $4.39 on Monday, hitting $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,094,818. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,842 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.