DePay (DEPAY) Trading Down 15.4% Over Last Week

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. DePay has a market cap of $821,272.18 and approximately $399.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DePay has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043418 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.64 or 0.06615546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,592.74 or 0.99706167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00047480 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.