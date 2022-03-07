Desjardins Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.94.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.40 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.40.

Shares of LB opened at C$41.91 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$36.54 and a 1-year high of C$45.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 40.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.22%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

