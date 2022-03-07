Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $49.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.94.

Kroger stock opened at $58.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. Kroger has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

