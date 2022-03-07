Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,950 ($39.58) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 3,059 ($41.04) to GBX 3,061 ($41.07) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($46.45) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,767.88 ($37.14).

LON ADM opened at GBX 2,505 ($33.61) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,053.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,164.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The stock has a market cap of £7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,492 ($33.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,706 ($49.72).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.58) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other news, insider Geraint Jones bought 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($34.54) per share, for a total transaction of £100,231.56 ($134,484.85).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

