Digital Media Solutions (DMS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DMS opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.82 million, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33. Digital Media Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Media Solutions by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. 2.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

