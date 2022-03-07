Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Short Interest Up 51.6% in February

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 138,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMS. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the second quarter worth $463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Media Solutions by 48.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 45,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Digital Media Solutions by 168.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 37,635 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the third quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DMS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.95. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,421. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33. Digital Media Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.18.
Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Media Solutions (DMS)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.