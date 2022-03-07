Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,723.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.96 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52.

